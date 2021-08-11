Maharashtra CET application window to reopen for PG, Professional Courses admission

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maharashtra CET application process will commence on August 12

Maharashtra PG, Professional Courses admissions 2021: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) application window will be reopened for admission to postgraduate (PG) and professional courses. The CET application process for PG and professional programmes will commence on August 12, and the candidates can apply online till August 16 on the website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

The candidates can also edit and modify the application details from August 14 to 16, 2021.

Higher Education Minister Uday Samant said, “As a special case for the candidates who have not yet applied online for the CET 2021 entrance examinations for admission to a various professional degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Technical Education for the academic year 2021-22, [students will be provided with an] opportunity to apply online from 12/08/2021 to 16/08/2021.”

“Candidates who have already registered are being given an opportunity to amend the application from 14/08/2021 to 16/08/2021. Candidates can visit the website -- mahacet.org for more information,” the minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Common Entrance Test for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC CET 2021) has been cancelled following the direction of the Bombay High Court. The CET was earlier scheduled to be held on August 21.

For details on CET, please visit the website- cet.mh-ssc.ac.in.

READ MORE | Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021 exam cancelled, know the admission process for Class 11

READ MORE | CBSE releases datesheet for Class 10, 12 Compartment, Improvement exams

Latest Education News