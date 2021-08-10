Tuesday, August 10, 2021
     
Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021 exam cancelled, know the admission process for Class 11

As per report, Bombay High Court cancelled the plea for conducting CET exams citing a threat to the lives of students amid Covid-19 pandemic

New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2021 18:45 IST
FYJC CET exam 2021
FYJC CET exam was scheduled to be held on August 21

Maharashtra FYJC CET exam 2021: The Bombay High Court has quashed the request for holding a Common Entrance Test (FYJC CET 2021) for admission to First Year Junior College or class 11 by the Maharashtra government. As per report, the High Court cancelled the plea for conducting CET exams citing a threat to the lives of students amid Covid-19 pandemic. 

A division bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and RI Chagla said, "The state government does not have the power under law to issue such a notification and this court can intervene in an extreme case of gross injustice, such as this." 

As CET exam scheduled to be held on August 21 has been cancelled, the candidates will now be admitted following the SSC, class 10 marks. A total of 99.95 per cent students cleared the SSC exam, the result of which was earlier announced on July 16. 

For details on Maharashtra FYJC admissions, please visit the website- cet.mh-ssc.ac.in.  

