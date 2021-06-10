KVS to release Class 1 provisional admission list on June 23, check details

Image Source : PTI/ FILE The provisional admission list will be released on June 23

KVS admission 2021: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the revised admission schedule for class 1. As per the schedule, the provisional admission list will be released on June 23. The official notice on the admission schedule is available at the website- kvsangathan.nic.in, the parents and guardians can check and download the notification.

Following the first admission list, the second list will be released on June 30, and the third list on July 5. The Sangathan has also released the revised admission schedule for class 2. According to the schedule, the first list will be released on June 24, and the admission will be held till June 30.

The admission guideline mentioned that 25 percent seats shall be reserved for Right to Education, 15 percent shall be reserved for SC, 7.5 percent shall be reserved for ST, and 27 percent seats reserved for OBC- Non Creamy layer.

Latest Education News