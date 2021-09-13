Kerala Plus One HSCAP Trial Allotment List 2021 list to be released today, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Kerala Plus One HSCAP trial allotment list will be available at hscap.kerala.gov.in, admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Plus One HSCAP Trial Allotment List 2021: The Kerala Plus One HSCAP trial allotment list will be released on Monday (September 13). Candidates who have registered for Kerala Class 11 admission can check the trial allotment list on the official websites- hscap.kerala.gov.in, admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.

The last date for submission of applications was September 3.

Kerala Plus One HSCAP Trial Allotment List 2021: How to check

Visit the official websites- hscap.kerala.gov.in, admission.dge.kerala.gov.in Select the ‘Candidate’s Login’ option on the home page. In the window that opens, enter the application number, password, district information and log in. Click on the Submit option. Download the trial allotment list, take a printout for further reference.

For details on Kerala Plus One admission, please visit the websites- hscap.kerala.gov.in, admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.

