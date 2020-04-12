Kendriya Vidyalaya starts online classes on Facebook, YouTube amid COVID-19 lockdown

Image Source : FILE Kendriya Vidyalaya starts online classes on Facebook, Youtube

Amid the extension of COVID-19 lockdown, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) of the Delhi region has designed a protocol for its schools in the country and has started online classes for Class 9 to 12 on Facebook and YouTube. A team of teachers have been constructed across all streams and classes to begin these live interactive classes. The timetable made by the teachers was sent to all the students via WhatsApp school groups and Youtube.

There are about 13,343 Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan subscribers on the YouTube channel in the Delhi Region. The online classes have gained a huge response from parents and students and have approximately garnered 90,000 views and about 40,000 comments in just two days of running the classes.

Theteachers have also created a playlist on the YouTube channel for students to view these lessons and class subject-wise. Apart from this, different software like PowerPoint, movie makers, and screen recorders, etc are also being used by teachers to create attractive educational videos. Homeworks and assignments are sent to students using different apps/software like Google Form, Kahoot.com (For MCQ), Hot potatoes and Quizzes.com.

Reportedly, Kendriya Vidyalaya will start online live classes for Class 6 to 8 from tomorrow onwards.

