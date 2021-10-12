KEAM First Allotment 2021 result to be released today: Here's how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI KEAM First Allotment 2021 result to release on October 12 at the official website of CEE-- cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM First Allotment 2021: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) is going to release the result for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) First Allotment 2021 on Tuesday (October 12). Candidates who are willing to apply for the first phase of counselling can apply by October 10 till 3 pm. Earlier, the seat allotment result was supposed to be released on October 11, but, it was delayed due to some administrative reasons. Students should visit the official website of CEE-- cee.kerala.gov.in for more updates.

Students with allotted seats will be given a timeline of 3 to 4 days to pay admission fees and confirm their seats. The official notice released earlier suggests that the admission fee deadline is October 16. KEAM First Allotment 2021 result link will be shared here as soon as it is released officially.

KEAM First Allotment 2021: How to check

Students must first visit the official website of CEE Kerala-- cee.kerala.gov.in. Go to ''Present Active Links'' and click on KEAM 2021 Candidate Portal. Enter application number, password and access code to log in. Check and download KEAM first seat allotment order and print it for any future reference.

Candidates can contact the KEAM help desk at 0471-2525300 in case of any discrepancies. Allotment of seats in self-financing colleges will be done college/institution wise. The authorisation letter will be considered valid for the entire allotment process unless the candidate revokes it in writing.

A candidate without SEBC/SC/ST/EWS reservation benefit will be considered only against the ''State Merit'' seats. Candidates must timely check on the Candidate's Portal for more updates on KEAM First Allotment 2021 result.

