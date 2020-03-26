Thursday, March 26, 2020
     
Karnataka TET (KARTET) 2020 postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak; Revised datesheet to be announced later

Karnataka TET 2020: The Karnataka government has decided to postpone the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2020, which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 11, 2020, confirmed Karnataka Education Minister, S. Suresh Kumar. 

New Delhi Published on: March 26, 2020 21:58 IST
Karnataka TET 2020: The Karnataka government has decided to postpone the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2020, which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 11, 2020, confirmed Karnataka Education Minister, S. Suresh Kumar. The new date for the Karnataka TET (KARTET) 2020 will be announced later.

Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka TET examination 2020 are advised to visit the official website-- schooleducation.kar.nic.in, to get the latest updates regarding the KARTET exam 2020.

"The teacher eligibility test scheduled on April 11 has been postponed due to lockdown. Fresh date will be announced later," S. Suresh Kumar in his tweet said.

