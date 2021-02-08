Govt planning to change JNU's name? Here's what Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said

Image Source : TWITTER @DRRPNISHANK Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

There is no proposal for changing the name of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday.

BJP general secretary C T Ravi had proposed last year a name change of the JNU after Swami Vivekananda.

"No sir," Nishank said in response to a question in the Lok Sabha whether the government had any proposal for changing the name of the university in Delhi.

In November, Ravi had tweeted: "It is Swami Vivekananda who stood for the "Idea of Bharat".His philosophy & values signify the "Strength of Bharat".

"It is only right that Jawaharlal Nehru University be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University. Life of Bharat's patriotic Saint will inspire generations to come," he said.

