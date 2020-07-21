JEE Main, NDA exam dates won't clash, HRD Minister assures

Image Source : FACEBOOK Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank/FILE

The exam dates for JEE Main and UPSC NDA exams won't clash, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Tuesday. The minister said he has received representations from many students regarding the clash of dates of JEE Main with NDA and that students shouldn't worry about it.

"I have received representations from many students regarding the clash of dates of #JEEMain with #NDA. The matter has been examined. Students appearing in JEE (Main), who could not update that they are also appearing in the NDA exam scheduled on 6th Sept, should not worry. @DG_NTA will ensure that the two exams don't clash for candidates appearing in both the exams," the minister said in a tweet.

Both JEE Main and UPSC NDA exams are scheduled to be held on September 6. Earlier, JEE Main was scheduled to held from July 18 to July 23, however it was deferred to September.

