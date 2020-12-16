Image Source : SCREENGRAB JEE Main 2021 registration begins. Direct link to apply

JEE Main 2021: The online registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 began on the official website today, i.e., December 16. Candidates can apply for the JEE Main 2021 examination at jeemain.nic.in on or before January 17, 2021.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the JEE Main 2021 exam in 4 sessions this year. The first session will be held from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second session will be conducted from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

“Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE (Main) 2021 will be conducted in Assamese,Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English and Gujarati,” reads the official notice.

JEE Main 2021: How to apply

1. Visit NTA’s JEE Main official website-- jeemain.nic.in

2. Click on the link, ‘Apply for JEE Main April 2021’

3. If you are a registered user click on ‘login to apply’

4. If you are a new user, you need register yourself

5. Click on ‘proceed to apply’ link under the ‘Fresh user’ tab on the left side

6. Enter all the required details

7. Scan and upload images

8. Pay the application fee and submit

9. Save the application number or registration number safe with you for future reference

