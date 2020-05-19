Image Source : FILE JEE-Main 2020: Application window re-opens, new date announced | Check details

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that students whose plans to study abroad have been affected due to COVID-19 will get a fresh chance to apply for JEE-Mains, the entrance exam for engineering colleges.

In view of representations received from various Indian students who were scheduled to join colleges abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in India due to changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to give an opportunity, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank' said.

The application window for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Mains), which opened today, will have to be completed by May 24.

Students who were not able to complete their application form due to other reasons can also make use of this opportunity.

The exam will be held across the country from July 18-23.

JEE-Main 2020: Application process

1. Visit the official website – www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the application form button present on the homepage of the website

3. If you have not applied before, you need to register providing all the required details.

4. Create a log-in by verifying all the details provided.

5. Fill the form and upload the images asked for.

6. Pay the application fee and submit form.

While for general category, the application form is Rs 650, for female it is Rs 325. For SC, ST, PwD and other reserved classes the application fee is Rs 325. Those who qualify for JEE-Main will then be required to take JEE-Advanced exam – to get into the IITs.

