JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet to release today: When and how to check

JEE Advanced 2021: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur will release JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet on Tuesday (October 5) at 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced can check the response sheet from the official website of JEE --jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced provisional answer key will also be released on October 10 and feedback, comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates will be from October 10 to 11. The final answer key and result will be declared on October 15.

JEE Advanced 2021: How to download candidate's response

Visit the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in. Click on the candidate’s response sheet available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your responses will be displayed on the screen. Check the responses and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Advanced 2021: Important dates

JEE Advanced Exam-- October 3

JEE Advanced response sheet-- October 5

JEE Advanced answer key-- October 10

JEE Advanced feedback, comments on provisional answer keys by candidates-- October 10 - 11

The JEE Advanced 2021 was conducted on October 3. As per experts and students, the paper pattern was slightly changed this year. Both the papers were of moderate difficulty level but the Math section of paper 1 was a little tricky. The Institute has already released the question papers for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates can download the question papers if needed.

