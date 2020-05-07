JEE Advanced 2020 Exam to be conducted on August 23

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday announced that the JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted on August 23. The examination is conducted for those students who clear JEE Main examinations.

Pokhriyal had earlier announced the exam dates of JEE Main and NEET. While the JEE Main exam will be conducted from July 18-23, National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) 2020 will be held on July 26.

JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted on August 23: Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Human Resource Development Minister pic.twitter.com/mZcgiB26GG — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

In a meeting of IIT Joint Admission Board (JAB) held on Sunday it was decided that Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-D) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced) for 2020 for admissions in all the 23 IITs on May 17, 2020.

It was also decided to hold the JEE (Advanced) 2020 for the first time in the US also. For this, an examination centre will be set up in San Francisco.

