Indian schools sign MOUs with HWPL for Peace Education

The “2019 HWPL World Peace Summit” is being held over 130 locations in 87 countries in cooperation between an international peace NGO named HWPL and international actors – civil society organizations and governments, in the month of September. Schools from various countries like India, South Korea, France, Australia, Russia, Sri Lanka, Zambia, and the United States of America have been participating for the event.

In India, HWPL hosted the event with Bharati College on September 5. With the theme of “Legislate Peace”, the event presented the progress of the “Legislate Peace” project, that urge for the support for the establishment of international law for peace based on the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW).

Pravin Parekh, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of India and chairperson of HWPL International Law Peace Committee, has sent his congratulatory video message to encourage the active participation of the civil society for the enactment of the DPCW.

In his message, Parekh said, "HWPL has done a lot of work which no other organization has done in the world. They have come out with Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW). It took three years to set up and finalize this Declaration where a committee of which I was the chairperson, and there were members from different countries. and it is rare that the Non-governmental organization can do this much work. I am very happy that the chairman lee is the person behind all the activities."

The DPCW, a comprehensive document that clarifies the role of the members of international society to prevent and resolve conflicts, is in the process of being introduced to the UN as a draft resolution. As a part of the process, HWPL has promoted worldwide “Legislate Peace” project, which has gained 1.5 million supports from 195 countries through supporting signatures and peace letters written to their respective national leaders.

At the event, India schools and organizations including Modern school (Greater Noida), The Holy public school, GD Goenka international school have signed MOUs for further participation-based peace education and activities that customized for Indian culture using the peace materials provided by HWPL. As a part of peace initiatives, more than 200 educational institutions in 21 countries including India, Romania, Republic of South Africa, Israel, Kosovo, the Philippines are designated as HWPL Peace Academies to train the educators and students with the value of peace beyond boundaries, races, and religions.

The host organization, HWPL, is an international peace organization headquartered in the Republic of Korea in Special Consultative Status with the UN ECOSOC. Since it was first established in 2013, it has carried out various peace-building activities such as international law for peace, inter-religious dialogue meeting, and peace education, to leave the peaceful world as a legacy for future generations.

