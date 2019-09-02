Image Source : PTI Australian leader meets Kejriwal to discuss health, infrastructure

Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory, Andrew Barr, on Monday called upon his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues to discuss a range of issues including infrastructure, health and education.

According to the Delhi government, the leaders held delegation-level talks and exchanged notes on issues concerning the two capital cities.

The meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat, with Kejriwal calling it a "very productive meeting".

"We discussed a range of issues including health, education, infrastructure. The governments of the two capital cities decided to learn from each others' experiences," Kejriwal tweeted.

ALSO READ | UK Vice-Chancellors in New Delhi to explore opportunities of mutual interest in higher education

ALSO READ | Romila Thapar, R Rajaraman and Asis Datta among 12 emeritus professors asked to submit CVs: JNU admin