IIT JAM 2022 application process begins, check details

IIT JAM 2022: The application process for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 has been started. Interested candidates can apply on the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in, the last date to apply is October 11.
JAM will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on February 13. The exam will be held on papers- Biotechnology Chemistry, Economics, Geology , Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. The paper will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.
IIT JAM 2022: How to apply
- Visit the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in
- Click on 'JAM 2022' application process link
- Enter required details, upload relevant documents
- JAM 2022 application form will be appeared on screen
- Download it, take a print out for further reference.
JAM admit card will be available online from January 4. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in.
