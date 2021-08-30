Monday, August 30, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. IIT JAM 2022 application process begins, check details

IIT JAM 2022 application process begins, check details

JAM will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on February 13. Apply on the official website-  jam.iitr.ac.in till October 11  

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 30, 2021 18:35 IST
JAM 2022
Image Source : FILE

JAM 2022 will be held on  February 13

IIT JAM 2022: The application process for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 has been started. Interested candidates can apply on the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in, the last date to apply is October 11. 

JAM will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on February 13. The exam will be held on papers- Biotechnology Chemistry, Economics, Geology , Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. The paper will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.  

IIT JAM 2022: How to apply 

  1. Visit the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in 
  2. Click on 'JAM 2022' application process link 
  3. Enter required details, upload relevant documents 
  4. JAM 2022 application form will be appeared on screen 
  5. Download it, take a print out for further reference. 

JAM admit card will be available online from January 4. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in.  

READ MORE | NEET-UG 2021 Admit Card: How to download 

ALSO READ | How to prepare for JEE Main session 4?  

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News