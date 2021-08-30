IIT JAM 2022 application process begins, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JAM 2022 will be held on February 13

IIT JAM 2022: The application process for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 has been started. Interested candidates can apply on the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in, the last date to apply is October 11.

JAM will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on February 13. The exam will be held on papers- Biotechnology Chemistry, Economics, Geology , Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. The paper will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

IIT JAM 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in Click on 'JAM 2022' application process link Enter required details, upload relevant documents JAM 2022 application form will be appeared on screen Download it, take a print out for further reference.

JAM admit card will be available online from January 4. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in.

READ MORE | NEET-UG 2021 Admit Card: How to download

ALSO READ | How to prepare for JEE Main session 4?

Latest Education News