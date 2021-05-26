IISc JAM 2021 application process extended to May 31, check details

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL AM 2021 application process extended till May 31

IISc JAM 2021: The application process for the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021 has been extended. The registration process will now close May 31. The process was earlier slated to close on May 20, but it was extended to May 27.

Candidates can apply via its official website jam.iisc.ac.in

Candidates need to log on into the online application process system (JOAPS), and need to provide informations such as choice of programmes, educational qualifications, percentage of marks, etc. Following the completion of application process, the candidates need to make a payment of Rs 600, as a non-refundable processing fee.

Candidates qualified in the exam can take admission to various masters programmes in institutes including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

