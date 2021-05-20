ICSI CSEET result 2021 released; check websites, direct link

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL CSEET result 2021 available at the website- icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET result 2021: The result of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) has been released. The result is available now to download at the website- icsi.edu. The candidates can check the result through login credentials- registration number, date of birth.

The CSEET was earlier held on May 8, and re-exam on May 10 for candidates who were not able to appear in the exam in previous slot due to technical snag.

ICSI CSEET result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on ‘Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)’ link



Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates must score at least 40 per cent in each of four papers and at least 50 per cent in aggregate. There is no negative marking for answers.

