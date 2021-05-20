ICSI CSEET result 2021 today, here's how to check

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Check CSEET result at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET result 2021: The result of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be announced today. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result on ICSI's official website- icsi.edu. The result will be announed at 3 pm.

The CSEET was earlier held on May 8, and re-exam on May 10 for candidates who were not able to appear in the exam in previous slot due to technical snag.

ICSI CSEET result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on ‘Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)’ link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates must score at least 40 per cent in each of four papers and at least 50 per cent in aggregate. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

