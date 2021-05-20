Thursday, May 20, 2021
     
ICSI CSEET result 2021 today, here's how to check

The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- icsi.edu. The result will be announed at 3 pm

India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 20, 2021 10:09 IST
Check CSEET result at icsi.edu 
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

ICSI CSEET result 2021: The result of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be announced today. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result on ICSI's official website- icsi.edu. The result will be announed at 3 pm.

The CSEET was earlier held on May 8, and re-exam on May 10 for candidates who were not able to appear in the exam in previous slot due to technical snag.

ICSI CSEET result 2021: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu 

Step 2: Click on ‘Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)’ link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.  

Candidates must score at least 40 per cent in each of four papers and at least 50 per cent in aggregate. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

