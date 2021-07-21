ICSI CSEET result 2021 today: Websites, direct link, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CSEET result 2021 will be announced at 3 pm today

ICSI CSEET result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) on Wednesday (July 21). The result will be released at 3 pm, the candidates can check the result through the website- icsi.edu.

The CSEET exam was earlier held on July 10 and 12.

ICSI CSEET result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website, icsi.edu Click on ‘Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)’ link Enter the login credentials Result will be displayed on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates must score at least 40 per cent in each of four papers and at least 50 per cent in aggregate. There is no negative marking for wrong answers. For more updates on CSEET result, please visit the website- icsi.edu.

