Thursday, April 29, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card released, here's how to download

ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card released, here's how to download

CSEET is scheduled to be held on May 8 through remote proctored mode. The admit card will be available to download at icsi.edu

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 29, 2021 16:43 IST
CSEET 2021
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

CSEET will be held on May 8 

ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card: The admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) has been released on April 29 at 2 pm. The candidates appeared for the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- icsi.edu. 

CSEET is scheduled to be held on May 8 through remote proctored mode. “CSEET shall be conducted through remote proctored mode instead of conducting the same from test centers. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smartphone (mobile)/ tablet etc," the official notification mentioned. 

ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website- icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the download 'admit card' link

Step 3: Enter the log in credentials 

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The CSEET paper will be of 200 marks and consists of  140 MCQ type questions. 

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X