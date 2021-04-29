ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card released, here's how to download

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL CSEET will be held on May 8

ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card: The admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) has been released on April 29 at 2 pm. The candidates appeared for the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- icsi.edu.

CSEET is scheduled to be held on May 8 through remote proctored mode. “CSEET shall be conducted through remote proctored mode instead of conducting the same from test centers. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smartphone (mobile)/ tablet etc," the official notification mentioned.

ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the download 'admit card' link

Step 3: Enter the log in credentials

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The CSEET paper will be of 200 marks and consists of 140 MCQ type questions.

