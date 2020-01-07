ICAR NET Exam postponed, rescheduled for January 11

ICAR NET exam: The ICAR NET Exam, scheduled to be held on January 8 has been postponed due to Bharat Bandh on the same day. The ICAR NET 2020 exam has been scheduled for January 11, 2020. The exams scheduled for January 9 and 10 will be conducted as per schedule.

ICAR NET exam: Official Notification

“Considering the concerns raised by Centre Supervisors, Directors and the Applicants/Students, the Board has reviewed the situation and it has been decided that the ICAR NET 2019 Examination scheduled on 8th January, 2020 will now be held on 11th January, 2020 at the same time and venue.”

ICAR NET Admit Card 2020: Here's how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- asrb.org.in

Step 2: Click on 'Admission Certificate for ICAR-NET-2019 Examination'

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password

Step 4: Your ICAR NET Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take print out of the same