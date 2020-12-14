Monday, December 14, 2020
     
ICAI CA Jan/Feb exam schedule released. Check CA exam dates here

ICAI CA Jan/Feb Exam Schedule: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam schedule for the Chartered Accountants (CA) January/February 2021 examination. As per the schedule, the ICAI CA examination will be held from January 21 and conclude on February 7, 2021.

New Delhi Published on: December 14, 2020 17:40 IST
ICAI CA Jan/Feb exam schedule released. Check CA exam dates here
ICAI CA Jan/Feb exam schedule released. Check CA exam dates here

ICAI CA Jan/Feb Exam Schedule: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam schedule for the Chartered Accountants (CA) January/February 2021 examination. As per the schedule, the ICAI CA examination will be held from January 21 and conclude on February 7, 2021.

The CA examination timetable for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final year courses can be downloaded from the official website at icai.org.

ICAI CA Jan/Feb Exam 2021: Dates

ICAI CA Foundation Course Examination (new scheme): 21st, 23rd, 25th and 28th January 2021

ICAI CA Intermediate Course Examination (old scheme) for Group-I: 22nd, 24th, 27th & 29th January 2021

ICAI CA Intermediate Course Examination (old scheme) for Group-II: 1st, 3rd and 5th February 2021

ICA CA Intermediate Course Examination (new scheme) for Group-I: 22nd, 24th, 27th & 29th January 2021

ICA CA Intermediate Course Examination (new scheme) for Group-II: 1st, 3rd , 5th and 7th February 2021

ICA CA Final Course Examination (old scheme) for Group -I: 21st, 23rd, 25th & 28th January 2021

ICA CA Final Course Examination (old scheme) for Group-II: 30th January 2021, 2nd, 4th and 6th February 2021

ICAI CA Final Course Examination (new scheme) for Group -I: 21st, 23rd, 25th & 28th January 2021

ICAI CA Final Course Examination (new scheme) for Group-II: 30th January 2021, 2nd, 4th and 6th February 2021

ICAI CA Jan/Feb Exam 2021: Timings

The ICAI CA exams will be of 3 hours, apart from paper 3 and 4 of foundation exam which will be of 2 hours, elective paper 6 of final exam under new scheme will be of 4 hours duration.

“In paper 3 and 4 of foundation examination there will be no advance reading time, whereas in all other papers / exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 pm to 2 pm,” the ICAI notification reads.

 

