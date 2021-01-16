Image Source : SCREENGRAB/HSSC.GOV.IN HSSC Gram Sachiv exam cancelled: Haryana Staff Selection Commission cancels exam after paper leak

HSSC Gram Sachiv exam cancelled: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has cancelled the written exams held on January 9 and 10 for around 700 posts of gram sachiv, following claims that question papers were leaked.

"It is notified for the information of all the candidates that the aforesaid examination held on 09.01.21 (morning & evening shifts) and 10.01.21 (morning & evening shift) is hereby cancelled. Inconvenience is regretted," a notice issued by the commission read.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said it has come to the government's knowledge that question papers and answer keys have been found on mobile devices in certain private colleges and other institutions.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has decided to cancel the written exams, he said.

"It is our endeavour that only deserving candidates are appointed," Chautala said.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that by cancelling the written exams, the state government has accepted "foul play".

Besides demanding registration of an FIR, Surjewala also sought an independent probe into the matter.

Around 7 lakh students took the exam across 879 centres in the state. Candidates who have appeared in the exam are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates regarding this.

HSSC had published the notification for filling up 697 vacancies of Gram Sachiv under Development and Panchayat Department of Haryana against advertisement number 09/2019 in the month of February 2020.

