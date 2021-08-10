HP TET Result 2021 declared: Direct link, how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI HPBOSE has declared the results for the HP Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 for eight subjects.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results for the HP Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 for eight subjects. Candidates who had appeared for the HP TET exam 2021 can check their results online at the official website of HPBOSE--hpbose.org. Candidates can check their results using the registration number or application number.

As many as 48,424 candidates applied to appear for the exam this year, out of which, 6516 candidates qualified. A total of 15.08 per cent of candidates have passed the examination. HPBOSE has also released the final answer key for the Medical, Non-Medical, Urdu, Punjab, Shastri, LT, Arts, JBT TET 2021 examination. The HP TET was held from July 9 to July 12.

HP TET results 2021: How to check

Visit the official website at hpbose.org On the home page click on the link that reads ‘Results Of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) TGT(Arts), TGT(Medical), TGT(Non-Medical), L.T, Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT JUNE-2021’ Key in your application number and roll number Your result will be displayed on the screen Check and download the result Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

