Future jobs with a specialised MBA: How beneficial choosing a specialised MBA would be in the time of COVID-19

Since the emergence of COVID-19, the world economy has experienced a downward movement. It is important to use this time to upskill ourselves with relevant academic courses as they will surely help in attaining better career opportunities. In fact enrolling for a specialised MBA program in these times will also be a good option.

In future, it is believed that the need for specialised MBA courses will increase as companies will look for candidates who have more than just a business management degree. There are numerous possibilities available for selecting such a professional and specialised degrees that will open doors for individuals in their chosen fields and allow them to develop expertise and build a successful career.

An important question though is which specialisation one should choose while pursuing an MBA. It is pertinent to note that built environment offers great career prospects and has a huge skills gap. India will require 4 to 5 million crore built environment specialists who will deliver potential requirements of real estate space and planned infrastructure. Having a business degree with a built environment specialisation can provide you an opporunity to work on large infrastructure projects, residential or commercial projects, retail malls etc. to build a successful career.

Here's a comprehensive list of kind of jobs one can get after doing an MBA in built environment:

Urban Planning: According to predictions, about half of India's population would be living in cities by 2050. As a result, urban planning, which ensures the most efficient use of land and resources and land development, is a necessary future demand. Urban planning also comprises the development of municipal infrastructure and putting it to the best possible use to suit the community's needs.

Project Management: Project management has acquired a lot of traction as a career path in recent years, and good Project Managers are always in demand in the built environment sector. Businesses require meticulous planning, structure, and quick reactions to internal and external issues due to significant investments, considerable risks, and severe rivalry.

Quantity Surveying: Construction project funding is handled by quantity surveyors. They conduct feasibility studies to determine the materials, time, and labour expenses of a project. Then, they prepare, negotiate, and cost tenders and contracts. They ensure that projects are executed on time and within budget constraints. They also offer legal and contractual guidance on a wide range of issues.

Facilities Management: Facility managers are in charge of planning and administering facility services that help keep the built environment safe, secure, and running smoothly. They improve workplace efficiency and plan for both strategic and tactical operations.

Investment Management: An investment manager's job entails conducting thorough due diligence on projects, obtaining the highest return on investment for clients, and providing finance-related services in the real estate industry.

In today's world, companies are looking for candidates who have specialized degrees. Therefore students and young professionals who want to be at the top in their job and career game can opt for specialized MBA degrees, which will assist them to be future-ready for the job market in the post-Covid-19 world. An MBA graduate armed with built environment specialization will have many takers in these challenging times.

- Written by Ashwani Awasthi, Managing Director-RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University

