Himachal Pradesh schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from September 27. Check details

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from September 27. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.
Students of Classes 10 and 12 will attend school on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, whereas those of Classes 9 and 11 will come to school on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a week, according to the officials.
The state government has also decided to create and fill 8,000 posts of multi-task workers in educational institutions as per provisions of the Part-Time Multi-Task Workers Policy, 2020. As per the policy, the multi-task workers will be provided with a consolidated honorarium of Rs 5,625 per month for 10 months in an academic year.
