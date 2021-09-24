Himachal Pradesh schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from September 27. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : IANS/FILE The state government has also decided to create and fill 8,000 posts of multi-task workers in educational institutions as per provisions of the Part-Time Multi-Task Workers Policy, 2020. As per the policy, the multi-task workers will be provided with a consolidated honorarium of Rs 5,625 per month for 10 months in an academic year.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from September 27. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Students of Classes 10 and 12 will attend school on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, whereas those of Classes 9 and 11 will come to school on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a week, according to the officials.

The state government has also decided to create and fill 8,000 posts of multi-task workers in educational institutions as per provisions of the Part-Time Multi-Task Workers Policy, 2020. As per the policy, the multi-task workers will be provided with a consolidated honorarium of Rs 5,625 per month for 10 months in an academic year.

Latest Education News