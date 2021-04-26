Haryana Board Class 10 students to be promoted based on internal assessment

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Haryana board class 10 exam cancelled

Haryana Board Class 10th exams 2021: The Haryana government has set fresh guidelines for the assessment of class 10 students. As per the guidelines, the Board School of Education Haryana (BSEH) has directed schools to adopt the same evaluation practices followed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in preparing result for the class 10 exam.

The schools were asked to provide marks on the bbasis of internal assessment, project workss, according to the notification. The Haryana board class 10 exam was scheduled from April 22, but it was cancelled due to worsening Covid-19 situations in the state. The class 12 exam scheduled from April 20 has been postponed.

The decision on class 12 exam will be taken on June 1. The revised datesheet, once released will be available at the website- bseh.org.in. The minimum passing marks for both classes 10, 12 is 33 per cent.

