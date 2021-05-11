Goa GCET 2021 application process postponed

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL GCET is scheduled to be held on June 15 and 16

Goa GCET 2021: The application process for the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET 2021) has been deferred. The registration process was earlier scheduled to start from May 17, but now has been deferred till further notice. "Acceptance of GCET 2021 application forms from 17th May, 2021 is deferred. Fresh schedule of acceptance, with details shall be duly notified on this website,” the official notice mentioned.

GCET is scheduled to be held on June 15 and 16. There will be three separate papers on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, while Physics and Chemistry will be held on June 15, Maths on June 16. The Physics, Maths paper will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, while Chemistry from 4 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted in 15 exam centres across the state.

The state CET is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses.

