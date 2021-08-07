Gauhati University admission 2021: Registration started on August 6, how to apply, important dates here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gauhati University has begun the registration process for GU Admissions 2021 on August 6.

Gauhati University has begun the registration process for GU Admissions 2021 on August 6. Candidates who are willing to take admission in any of the courses offered by GU must apply before August 31, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for various post-graduate courses can apply online through the official site of Gauhati University on admissions.gauhati.ac.in.

GU Admissions 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of Gauhati University on admissions.gauhati.ac.in

Click on GU Admissions 2021 link available on the home page

Enter the login details or registration details

Fill up the application form and make the payment of application fees

Once done, click on submit

Your application has been submitted

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

GU Admissions 2021: Important dates

Opening date of application- August 6, 2021

Closing date of application- August 31, 2021

Admit card release- September 10, 2021

Entrance exam- September 15 to 17, 2021

Rank list publication- September 26 and 27, 2021

Date of admission- September 29 and 30, 2021

Commencement of classes- October 1, 2021

READ| JEE Main 2021 toppers Pravar Kataria, Anmol Archiwal give advice for upcoming session

ALSO READ| BITSAT 2021: Candidates can make changes in exam details by August 9

Latest Education News