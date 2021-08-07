Gauhati University admission 2021: Registration started on August 6, how to apply, important dates here

Gauhati University has begun the registration process for GU Admissions 2021 on August 6. Candidates who are willing to take admission in any of the courses offered by GU must apply before August 31, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for various post-graduate courses can apply online through the official site of Gauhati University on admissions.gauhati.ac.in.
GU Admissions 2021: How to apply
- Visit the official site of Gauhati University on admissions.gauhati.ac.in
- Click on GU Admissions 2021 link available on the home page
- Enter the login details or registration details
- Fill up the application form and make the payment of application fees
- Once done, click on submit
- Your application has been submitted
- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
GU Admissions 2021: Important dates
- Opening date of application- August 6, 2021
- Closing date of application- August 31, 2021
- Admit card release- September 10, 2021
- Entrance exam- September 15 to 17, 2021
- Rank list publication- September 26 and 27, 2021
- Date of admission- September 29 and 30, 2021
- Commencement of classes- October 1, 2021
