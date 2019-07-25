Image Source : GATE OFFICIAL WEBSITE GATE 2020 information brochure released: All you need to know about the exam

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has released the information brochure of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020.

GATE 2020 brochure consists of the details about the exam pattern, marking scheme, syllabus, sample question papers, cut-off and other important information about the examinations.

GATE is conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate engineering, B.Arch, B.Sc, MA, M.Sc, MCA, programmes offered by the participating Indian Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.

Candidates interested to appear for GATE 2020 can visit the official website gate.iitd.ac.in to check the details regarding the examination.

The candidates can also download the GATE 2020 information brochure through this direct link Direct Link to download GATE 2020 Information Brochure

GATE 2020: Who is going to conduct and When is the exam scheduled:

This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will conduct the examination on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020 .

. The exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts – forenoon shift beginning from 9:30 am and concluding at 12:30 am and afternoon shift to be conducted from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

GATE 2020: Important Dates

Online GATE 2020 application process starts on September 3, 2019

Last date for online submission of GATE 2020 application form: September 24, 2019

Extended last date for GATE 2020 online application: October 1, 2019

GATE 2020 examination dates: February 1-2 and February 8-9, 2020

GATE 2020 result declaration: March 16, 2020

GATE 2020: Exam pattern

GATE 2020 will be conducted for 25 subjects (also referred to as “papers”)

(also referred to as “papers”) It will be a computer-based multiple-choice question or MCQ-based exam.

Candidates will have to answer 65 questions for a total of 100 marks within three-hours’ time.

within three-hours’ time. The exam consists of two sections. The paper will contain questions on general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) and core engineering area of the candidate.

About GATE:

GATE is basically an examination on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/ Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science.

Note that the GATE 2020 score is valid for THREE YEARS from the date of announcement of the results.