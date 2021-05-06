FMGE June 2021 application process ends today, exam on June 18

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL FMGE exam is scheduled to be held on June 18

FMGE June 2021 application process: The application process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2021 will be closed on May 6. Interested candidates can apply through the website- nbe.edu.in. The National Board of Examinations will conduct the exam for Indian and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) on June 18.

The application correction window will be opened on May 9. The candidates, who want to make corrections in application process if any, can do so through the website- nbe.edu.in till May 11.

FMGE June 2021 registration process: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on FMGE June 2021 application window

Step 3: Fill the application, upload photos, required documents

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination or FMGE is a licensing examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). The examination needs to be cleared by all those Indian citizens/OCIs who have complete their primary medical qualification from an institution outside India but wishes to practice in India.

