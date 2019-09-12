Image Source : FILE DUTA opposes construction of high rise in North Campus

The DUTA on Thursday opposed the construction of 39-storey building in North Campus saying it "would significantly alter the social and cultural landscape of Delhi University" and also compromise the "safety of women students".

The building is coming up adjacent to Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station in the campus area.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) said the land originally belonged to the Ministry of Defence and was acquired for public purpose by the state government for the construction of metro station by DMRC.

Subsequently, the DMRC sold two-thirds of this land by granting perpetual lease to a private builder in the guise of property development and by changing the land use from "public and semi-public facility to residential", the DUTA alleged.

"It (building) would seriously compromise the safety and privacy of women students on campus as it stands in close proximity to several hostels that house women. It would also pose serious safety issues for all students on campus, restricting their right to move freely in their own campus," the DUTA said.

The teachers' body said that there is already a severe paucity of spaces for students on campus, for their accommodation, recreation and for other academic activities and the use of this space for a residential complex is questionable in its intent.

"Not only would this construction affect the cultural and academic life of the university community, it would further exacerbate the traffic situation on campus," the DUTA said.

DUTA said it will take up the matter with the President of India, who is the visitor to the university.

A faculty member, who did not wish to be named said, "It is very surprising to know that North Delhi Municipal Corporation has given clearance flouting all norms and despite pendency of the Special Leave Petition at apex court and writ at NGT regarding the matter."

He said the land acquired for public purpose at public expense cannot be given to a private builder.

"An independent enquiry into this entire matter is the need of the hour to protect public interest," the faculty member said.

