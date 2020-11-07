Image Source : FILE DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University's 5th cut-off list released

DU 5th Cut Off List 2020: Delhi University (DU) has released its fifth cut-off list on Saturday for admissions to various undergraduate (UG) courses. Over 65,000 out of 70,000 seats have already been filled so far in DU colleges.

While admissions for popular courses in many colleges are already closed, there was a dip of 1-3 per cent in the cut off list for the remaining courses.

"The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the fifth admission cut off list are advised to take admissions from November 9," a varsity official said.

"There have been 65,393 admissions so far under the fourth cut off list. Final data about number of students who have paid fee will be available by Monday," the official added.

As per the fifth cut-off list announced on Saturday, majority arts and science courses were closed for different categories while there was a dip in cut off for certain commerce courses.

This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

