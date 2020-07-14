Image Source : PTI DTU cancels end-term examinations for all programmes; guidelines to be notified soon (Representational image)

The Delhi Technological University (DTU) on Tuesday announced that the end-term examination for all programmes including Ph.D will be cancelled. The varsity released a circular and notified that the decision was taken "in view of recent announcement/directions by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi to cancel all semester examinations."

According to the circular, the end-term exams of even semester 2019-20 for intermediate semesters of all programmes including PhD course work and all semester of ex-students commencing from July 18, 2020, stand cancelled.

The varsity also informed that the guidelines/criteria for the assessment of various courses pertaining to intermediate semesters of all programmes will be notified in due course.

"We are a bit confused about the second point of the circular. But we are relieved that the exams are cancelled. We are now waiting for the assessment guidelines," a DTU student said.

The students of Delhi Technological University had been demanding the cancellation of examination consistently. In May, DTU students have signed an online petition to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to cancel the term-end examinations. The final year students demand cancellation of semester exams that would be conducted online.

