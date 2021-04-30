Delhi University yet to take decision on final semester exams

Image Source : FILE The varsity is scheduled to conduct final-year undergraduate and postgraduate exams between May and June

The University of Delhi (DU) is yet to take decision on final/ mid-term semester exams. The varsity on Thursday said that there is a demand for exams to be deferred in view of the Covid-19 situations in the country.

The university is scheduled to conduct final-year undergraduate and postgraduate exams between May and June. “The university would take a stock of the situation and would come out with its decision at the earliest for the conduct of May-June 2021 examinations (final year/semester) in compliance of the UGC guidelines and advisory issued by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA),” as per the varsity notification.

The last date to apply for the exam was April 30. The candidates can apply through the web site- du.ac.in.

The Delhi University (DU) has earlier issued fresh guidelines for conducting classes for the undergraduate and postgraduate students. As per the guidelines, the classes will continue in the "online mode only" in all the colleges, while the research scholars may continue their academic work with the consent of their supervisors.

"Teaching/learning for undergraduate and postgraduate students will continue in the online mode only in all the colleges, centres and departments of the University of Delhi."

"The research scholars may continue their academic work with the consent of the respective supervisor/head of the department, strictly adhering to the prescribed SOP for COVID-19 issued by the Government of India and the DDMA," it said.

