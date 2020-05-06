Deadline extended for AP EAMCET, LAWCET, EdCET, ICET, ECET, PGECET and PECET exams

Image Source : INDIA TV File

The application deadline for various common entrance tests has been extended by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). According to the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK), the application deadline has been extended till May 20. "The last date for submission of online applications without late fee is 20-05-2020," a notification posted on the official website read.

Deadline extended for AP EAMCET, LAWCET, EdCET, ICET, ECET, PGECET and PECET

According to the official notification on APSCHE, "The last date for submission of online applications without late fee is 20-05-2020." The examination date for all common entrance tests has been postponed, it added. The revised schedule will be announced later in due course.

The deadline stands extended for AP EAMCET, LAWCET, EdCET, ICET, ECET, PGECET, and PECET.

The Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. This examination is a prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

