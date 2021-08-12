CUSAT CAT result 2021 released, here's how to check

Follow us on Check CUSAT CAT result at admissions.cusat.ac.in

CUSAT CAT Result 2021: The result of Cochin University of Science and Technology Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT 2021) has been released on August 11, the candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result and download their rank card on the website- admissions.cusat.ac.in. The CUSAT CAT was earlier conducted on July 16, 17 and 18.

The CUSAT CAT is held for subjects- Biotechnology, Botany, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Electronics and Management Consulting.

CUSAT CAT result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- admissions.cusat.ac.in Click on CUSAT CAT 2021 result link Enter registration number, roll number CUSAT CAT 2021 rank list will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

Candidates who cleared CUSAT CAT can take admissions in various courses including Engineering, Environmental Studies, Humanities, Law, and Marine Sciences etc. They can also take lateral admission to BTech programmes.

