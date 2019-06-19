CTET Admit Card 2019 released: Direct link to download the hall ticket

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE CTET Admit Card 2019

CTET Admit Card 2019 released; Direct link to Download hall ticket

About CTET 2019:

National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has released the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2019 for Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates appearing for the CTET Exam 2019 can download their CTET 2019 hall ticket from the official website -- ctet.nic.in

The CTET 2019 will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct 12th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The test will be conducted in 20 languages in 97 cities all over the country.

Candidates are requested to take any one of the valid ID Proofs such as PAN card, Aadhaar Card, Passport, Ration Card, Voter ID card or Driving Licence, along with the CTET Admit Card 2019 while entering the examination hall.

Here's how to Download CTET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'CTET 2019 Admit Card' or Hall Ticket.

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' Button.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the admit card for future use.

When will CTET 2019 results be declared?

CTET Results 2019 will be declared within 6 weeks from the date of conduct of the examination.