CBSE postpones CTET 2020 exam, says Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced that the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination has been postponed in the view of coronavirus crisis being faced nationwide. The CTET examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted by CBSE on July 5. However, the new date for the CTET examination is yet to be announced by the board.

It has been decided to postpone the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination to be conducted by CBSE on July 5, in view of the present circumstances: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank pic.twitter.com/Cik1YnOwJD — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

An official notification released by the CBSE said, "The next date of examination will be intimated when the situation is more conducive for the conduct of examinations. All the candidates registered for CTET July 2020 are hereby informed that for any update they may visit the CTET website www.ctet.nic.in regularly."

Earlier, there were some media reports that the CTET Admit Cards will be released online on July 24. But the CBSE had not released the hall ticket. Instead, the board postponed the eligibility test citing the current circumstances.

Meanwhile, the CBSE had released previous exam question papers for the CTET last week. Candidates can download the CTET previous year question papers from the official website -- ctet.nic.in.

Earlier on Thursday, CBSE also announced the cancellation of class 10 and 12 board examinations, which were scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 15.

