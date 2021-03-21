Image Source : ANI COVID-19: Schools in Tamil Nadu for classes 9, 10, 11 to remain closed until further orders

In the light of the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases, schools in Tamil Nadu shall be closed for classes 9, 10, and 11 from March 22 until further orders, according to the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Hostels for these students shall also be closed. However, online/digital mode of education shall continue for these classes.

According to the notification, conduct of board exam for class 10 for Boards other than Tamil Nadu State Board as scheduled by those boards and special classes to students who are appearing for the above board exam for Class 10 and functioning of hostels for those students shall be allowed.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,243 fresh COVID-19 cases, 634 discharges, and 8 deaths on Saturday. The total cases in the state reached 8,65,693, including 8,45,812 recoveries and 12,590 deaths.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Schools in Puducherry, Karaikal regions to run 5-day a week, Saturdays declared holiday

Latest Education News