Schools in Puducherry, Karaikal regions to run 5-day a week, Saturdays declared holiday

The Government of Puducherry has ordered that all government, government-aided and private schools in the Union Territory and Karaikal regions will run 5 days a week (Monday to Friday). Saturdays have been declared as Holidays. More to follow.
The Government of Puducherry has ordered that all government, government-aided and private schools in the Union Territory and Karaikal regions will run 5 days a week (Monday to Friday). Saturdays have been declared as Holidays. More to follow.
Top News
Latest News
Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP, says- Bengal does not want Duryodhan, Dushasana,Mir Jafar
Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP In Assam, says- 'BJP promotes hatred to create divisions among people'
Bengal Polls 2021: Unhappy with ticket distribution BJP cadres ransack party office in Malda
Super 100 | IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna earn maiden ODI call-ups
Bengal Polls 2021: Delegation of TMC MPs met the Election Commission
'First control your ISI...': Amarinder Singh's blunt response to Pak Army chief's peace rhetoric
Lockdown in Maharashtra as Covid cases rise? CM Uddhav Thackeray's big statement
Bihar: Leaves of doctors, health workers cancelled till April 5
Maharashtra: Private offices, theatres to operate at 50% capacity - Check latest Covid guidelines
'Why is Modi Govt against ending ration mafia?': AAP slams Centre's move to stop flagship scheme
Don't want to see Modi's face, says Mamata; she's speaking against 'Bharat Mata', Suvendu responds
TMC means ‘terror, murder, corruption’, Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacks Mamata
Why 'allergy' from Jai Shri Ram? BJP's 'Ram' Arun Govil targets Mamata
TMC created new breed of Maoists to loot public money: PM Modi at Purulia rally
BJP releases Bengal candidates list for last 4 phases, Mukul Roy to contest from Krishnanagar
South African Muslim bodies call for government intervention over Sri Lankan burqa ban
Pakistan PM Imran Khan inoculated against Covid-19 with Chinese vaccine Sinopharm
Spain, Cyprus, Italy, France to resume use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
The Big Bull trailer: Abhishek's stunning portrayal of Harshad Mehta will leave you wanting for more
Mumbai Saga Twitter review: Fans say John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi are terrific, Kajal wins hearts
Ajeeb Daastaans teaser: Shefali Shah-Nushrratt-Aditi Rao bring anthology of unusual tales to Netflix
Priyanka Chopra opens up about her spiritual foundation to Oprah Winfrey; I believe in supreme power
Loki: Marvel released new poster featuring Tom Hiddleston and fans are already digging up theories
IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna earn maiden ODI call-ups; Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns
IND vs ENG | England fined for slow over-rate against India in fourth T20I
UEFA Champions League 2020-21: FC Bayern draw PSG in quarterfinals, Real Madrid to meet Liverpool
'Not really disappointed because..': Suryakumar opens up on controversial dismissal in 4th T20I
IND vs ENG 4th T20I | Watch: Surya talks about first-ball six, Shardul reflects on his final over
Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India pricing, availability announced
WhatsApp ends support for devices running iOS 9, earlier iOS versions
LIC allows policyholders to deposit maturity claims at any office
Sensex tanks over 600 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 14,400
Easy Trip share listing today: Grey market premium signals bumper listing on the cards
Vehicle scrapping policy announced: Will your old car be scrapped? All you need to know
Maldives Diaries: Shefali Zariwali stuns in black swimsuit, holidays with husband Parag Tyagi
In Pics Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni's double date is all about hugs & laughter
From Deepika Padukone to Tiger Shroff celebrities spread magic with monochrome pictures
Alia Bhatt Birthday: Malaika, Arjun, Deepika Padukone & other celebs join in celebrations
Young Indians feel mental health issues can hit as early as their teenage years
On National Vaccination Day 2021, handy guide for all your queries related to COVID-19 vaccine
Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah's UNSEEN PICS from wedding reception go viral
Netizens go crazy with World Sleep Day memes, Dinesh Kartik tops the list
Bajre da sitta to Scam 1992 theme, songs that have gone viral on social media
Happy birthday Ratna Pathak Shah: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai moments that prove Maya is OG sass queen
Horoscope March 18: Aries people should not take any decision in haste; know about other zodiacs
Vastu Tips: It is auspicious to keep things made of clay in south-west direction of house
Rise in eating disorders noticed during COVID-19 lockdown: Study
Women's Day Pop Up at Lucullan Studios paved way for clutter breaking campaign #Allaboutwomen