Friday, March 19, 2021
     
Schools in Puducherry, Karaikal regions to run 5-day a week, Saturdays declared holiday

The Government of Puducherry has ordered that all government, government-aided and private schools in the Union Territory and Karaikal regions will run 5 days a week (Monday to Friday). Saturdays have been declared as Holidays.

New Delhi Updated on: March 19, 2021 16:51 IST
Schools in Puducherry to run 5 days a week.
Schools in Puducherry to run 5 days a week. (Representational image)

