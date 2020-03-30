Image Source : INDIA TV CLAT 2020: Online registration date extended amid coronavirus crisis

The National Law Universities on Monday announced that the last date to apply for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 has been extended due to Coronavirus crisis. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on its official website. As per the notification, the deadline for the online application has been extended from March 31 to April 25, 2020.

The online registration process had started on January 1, 2020. The consortium has also postponed the exam dates for CLAT 2020. Earlier, the CLAT 2020 exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 10, 2020, but now the date has been revised to May 24, 2020. The exam will be held in the afternoon shift, i.e from 2 to 5 pm, at various centres spread across the country.

Image Source : SCREENGRAB CLAT 2020

“If candidates face any difficulty with the application process or the examination, they may reach us on email at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in, or on the phone at 080 47162020 (between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days),” reads the official notice.

Till now, 27 people have by far died due to COVID-19, while the total number of cases have breached the 1,000-mark.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Crisis LIVE: Top Headlines At This Hour