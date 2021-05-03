Class 11 students can choose any combination of subjects: CBSE

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL A student can choose one language and any four electives in any combination provided it is being taught in the school. CBSE official mentioned

The students who will take admission in plus two in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools can choose any combination of subjects from any streams- arts, science, commerce. The CBSE in its newly released assessment criteria mentioned , "As per the scheme of studies of the board, students are allowed to offer any combination of subjects without any streaming, hence, schools should follow the same."

Meanwhile, CBSE official said that the decision is not new and has been reiterated for the benefit of students as board does not stream subjects and offers a number of subjects to choose from. "A student can choose one language and any four electives in any combination provided it is being taught in the school. An additional sixth subject can also be offered and studied on their own as per prescribed syllabus, out of the subjects offered by the board," the board official mentioned.

The board has also released the assessment criteria for the class 10 board exams which have been cancelled. According to the CBSE assessment criteria, students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in the tests and exams held during the academic year.

The students will be assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject. While 20 marks have to be submitted by the schools as internal assessment, the remaining 80 marks will be based on scores in periodic tests, half yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations, the board said

The class 10 exam result will be announced on June 20.

