CBSE compartment exam 2020 date sheet released for class 10th and 12th; Check details

CBSE releases date sheet for compartment exams beginning Sept 22

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the compartment datesheet (September 2020) for Class 10th and 12th. The complete schedule is available on the official site of the Board at cbse.nic.in. The Compartment exam for both Class 10th and 12th will begin from September 22, 2020. Class X exam will end on September 28 while Class XII exam will be concluded on September 29, 2020.

Students who will appear for the exams can download the complete schedule through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

CBSE Compartment Exam Date 2020: How to download Date Sheet

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

Click on CBSE Compartment Exam Date 2020 for Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Candidates can check the exam dates and download the file.

If needed candidates can also keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination would be conducted in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm for both Class 10 and Class 12.

Answer books will be distributed to candidates between 10.00 A.M. – 10.15 A.M. Question paper will be distributed at 10.15 A.M. From 10.15 A.M. – 10.30 A.M. (15 minutes), candidates will be given to read the question paper. At 10.30 A.M. candidates will start writing the answers.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court issued notice to CBSE on petitions filed by Class 10 and 12 students, who are seeking cancellation of compartment exams, to be conducted for those who have failed or are seeking improvement in subjects they appeared.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar issued the notice on the petitions filed by students led by Anika Samvedi. The Court directed CBSE to file its response by September 7 and posted the matter for hearing on September 10.

Close to 1.5 lakh students of Class 10 and around 87,000 students of Class 12 are supposed to appear in these exams.

