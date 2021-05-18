CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2021 Update: Results not to be declared on June 20; Check revised schedule

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL CBSE Class 10 result not to be released on June 20

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not announce the result of secondary, class 10 exam on June 20. The board in a circular issued today, has revised schedule for tabulation of marks considering the pandemic situations.

As per the revised schedule, the CBSE portal will be opened for uploading of marks till May 20, submission of marks, internal assessment marks till June 30. "Keeping in view the situation of pandemic, lockdown in states and safety of teachers and other staff members of the affiliated schools, CBSE has decided to extend dates," the official notificastion mentioned.

As per the earlier schedule, the board asked schools to upload the marks of Internal Assessment latest by June 11. The board's assessment criteria mentioned, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

The result committee can decide on the result dates later, it mentioned. For more information on tabulation of marks, results, candidates can refer to the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Latest Education News