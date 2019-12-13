Important details about CBSE class 10, 12 Sample Papers 2020

Important details about CBSE class 10, 12 Sample Papers 2020; Check marking scheme, direct link and more

The CBSE class 10, 12 Sample Papers 2020 are available on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) -- cbse.nic.in., so that the students who will appear for the CBSE Board Examination 2020 can prepare for the exams. The CBSE Sample Papers 2020 gives an idea to the students about the marking schemes and type of questions that might appear in their board exam question papers.

Students of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 will have to visit the official website to download the CBSE Sample Papers. Subject-wise sample question papers are available at the website. They can also click on the direct link provided at the end of this article but before that they must know some details.

The CBSE will release the CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet in the month of January. The board exams are expected to begin from the month of March 2020.

Here is how to download the CBSE class 10, 12 Sample Papers 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE -- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination’ tab

Step 3: Click on curriculum/syllabus option.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Sample Question Paper’ tab

Step 6: Choose from the class 10 or 12 links

Step 7: Click on the subject you want the sample question paper for

Step 8: The PDF file will open

Step 9: Save it and download for further reference.