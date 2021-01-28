CBSE to announce Class 10, 12 exam schedule on February 2: Pokhriyal

Image Source : ANI Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 on February 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' informed on Thursday during a live interaction with school heads.

The education minister held the live session to discuss changes to be incorporated in the CBSE curriculum to bring it in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 from the 2021-22 academic session.

Pokhriyal had already announced the dates for the CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams 2021 earlier. The CBSE board exams will be held from May 4 till June 10 in the written mode.

ALSO READ | CBSE Curriculum 2021

Practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1. The results of the board exams will be announced by July 15, he added.

"The board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10. Schools will be allowed to conduct practical exams from March 1. The result will be declared by July 15," the Education Minister had announced.

Several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared.

Latest Education News