CBSE apologises for Gujarat riots question in Class 12 exam, promises strict action

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an apology for asking a question involving Gujarat riots in Class 12 Term 1 sociology board exam paper on November 11.

The question was: "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?" The MCQ-based paper had four options -- Congress, BJP, Democratic and Republican.

The board has now apologised for it and called it 'inappropriate'. It also promised strict action against those responsible.

“A question has been asked in today’s Class 12 sociology Term 1 exam, which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers. CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons,” the CBSE said in a tweet.

The board added that the guidelines for the paper state that questions should be academic oriented only and should not touch upon domains that could harm sentiments of people based on social and political choices.

The 2002 riots in Gujarat broke out after the burning of two coaches of the Sabarmati Express train near Godhra railway station in which 59 Hindu 'karsevaks' were killed. The riots left over a thousand dead.

