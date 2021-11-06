Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). CBSE announces exam duration, other details for students | Read the full guidelines here.

CBSE Board Exams News: A few days after releasing the date sheet for the board exams 2021-22, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) made a big announcement on exam duration and subject wise date sheet on Friday.

Issuing a fresh notification, the CBSE said that it is offering around 114 subjects in Class XII and 75 subjects in Class X. The CBSE further added it would conduct exams of various subjects by fixing date sheet across all affiliated schools in India and abroad.

“The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class XII and 75 in Class X. If the exam of all subjects is conducted, entire duration of exam would be about 45-50 days. So CBSE would conduct exams of following subjects by fixing date sheet across all affiliated schools in India & abroad,” the CBSE said in the fresh notification.

Giving further details, the CBSE said that the examination will be of 90 minutes duration and wherever, some changes exist, it will be as per curriculum and as mentioned in the Admit Card.

The CBSE said it will release the admit cards for Class 10, 12 students with the schools by November 9 and also detailed guidelines in regards of the process, examination center would be released on November 9 on cbse.gov.in.

On October 18, the CBSE had released the date sheet for the board exams and said that the first term board exams for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 is scheduled from December 1.

Giving further details, exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said the date sheet is for major subjects while the schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately. He added that the exams for minor subjects for classes 10 and 12 will begin from November 17 and November 16 respectively.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

For class 10, the first exam for major subjects is scheduled on November 30 (social science) followed by science on December 2, home science on December 3, mathematics standard and mathematics basic on December 4, computer application on December 8, Hindi courses A and B on December 9 and English on December 11.

